Update: PSP find new evidence in North East attempted homicide case

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believe they have identified people of interest in the case of Tuesday evening’s attempted homicide in North East.

According to the PSP, on Wednesday, a cooperative investigation with the Erie Police Department helped officers find a tan colored Buick they believe is associated with the crime. The vehicle had heavily tinted windows and a Florida State Seminoles logo on the rear window.

The PSP adds in their report they have developed people of interest in the case and are now trying to interview them.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 6:20 p.m., PSP responded to a call at 9501 W. Main St. in North East, where they found 21-year-old Juleus Windham of Erie had been severely assaulted and shot at least two times. He was taken to the hospital, but there is no report as to the severity of his injuries.

The case is still under investigation. The PSP is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the State Police-Erie Barracks immediately.