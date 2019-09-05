UPDATE: State Police investigating early morning accident that sent four people to the hospital in Harborcreek

State Police are looking into the circumstances that led to an accident in Harborcreek earlier this morning.

Crews were called to the 5200 block of Countryside Road just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car lost control, left the road, and ended up hitting a tree. One of the four people in the car was ejected.

“There were three other patients. One was entrapped in the drivers compartment and was removed. The other two were treated and transported. We transported a total of four patients to a local trauma center,” said Chief Jeff Hawryliw, Fairfield Hose Company.

The hospital is not releasing the condition of any of the patients.