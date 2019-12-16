UPDATE: Suspect of weekend attempted robbery identified

The suspect of an attempted robbery of an Erie store has been identified.

24-year-old Habib Sharif is in custody for criminal attempt to commit robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing an instrument of crime.

According to Erie Police, Sharif walked into a store on Sunday morning at East 21st and Ash Streets and demanded money from an employee.

Police say Sharif pulled out a machete, however, the employee was able to wrestle the weapon away from him.

Police soon arrived on scene and arrested Sharif.

