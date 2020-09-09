Update: Suspect wanted for suspected attempted child abduction now in custody

Pennsylvania State Police are now reporting that a suspect wanted for trying to lure a child into his vehicle is now in custody.

Earlier today JET 24 reported that State Police were on the look for a dark green gray older model Toyota Highlander with PA plates and no rear bumper.

According to State Police, the driver attempted to lure a child to his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon along Maplenut Lane at the Woodhaven Mobile Home Park in Greene Township.

The suspect has not yet been identified by police and it is unknown at the time of this story if the suspect has been charged at this time.