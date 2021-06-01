Update: Suspect who allegedly assaulted 4-year-old-girl taken into custody

Earlier today Erie Police issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl.

We have now learned that 51-year-old Kurt Lino is now in custody and is being held at the Erie Police Department awaiting arraignment tomorrow.

Earlier today police said that Lino was wanted for the attempted strangulation of a four-year-old girl.

Police are saying that the assault happened in January of this year at a private residence.

Lino was wanted on six charges related to the assault.