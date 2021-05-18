Update: Three suspects are now in custody following an officer involved shooting at the Union City Dam

Three suspects are now in custody following an officer involved shooting at the Union City Dam on Middleton Road in Leboeuf Township.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Erie, Corry, and the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a felony warrant on a known suspect Justin Lee Kebort.

Troopers discharged their weapons at the scene before a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended at the Union City Moose Club after troopers successfully utilized stop sticks and completed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique).

There are no injuries as a result of this incident.

All three individuals have been taken into custody and are incarcerated at the Erie County Prison on previous warrants and are pending additional charges.

The suspects accused in this incident include 37-year-old Justin Lee Kobert of Erie, 24-year-old Schanya Lynn Socoski of Corry, and 24-year-old Chaz Allen Sipes of Union City.

The investigation is still ongoing.