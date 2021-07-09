Update: Two now charged in Wed. night shooting on E. 14th St.

Erie Police are charging two individuals in a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

Police say 22-year-old Kuluel Manom has multiple charges, including attempted homicide. According to police, Manom shot the victim in the leg.

That incident happened in the 400 block of East 14th Street Wednesday night.

Also charged in that shooting is 23-year-old Samuel Kiowo. Kiowo fled the scene but was later captured. He’s also facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit attempted homicide.

