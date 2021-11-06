Update: Victim dies after ATV accident in Girard

Early on November 6th, the victim of an ATV accident in Girard on November 5th was pronounced dead.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ron Konkel of Fairview.

The accident happened in the 9000 block of Tannery Road in Girard shortly after 6 p.m.

Initially the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

Correction: Victim identified as Ron Konkel.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists