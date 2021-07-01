UPDATE: Worker trapped, several injured after D.C. building collapse

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS are responding to a total building collapse at a construction site on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW. Four people were injured, and one man is still trapped inside the building. Two nearby homes have been evacuated.

Update collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest continue rescue efforts to remove 1 trapped individual. 4 transported non life threatening injuries. Search and Rescue K-9 also on scene. 2 homes to left of collapsed structure have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KDd4bUXARo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

Officials said that the collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The five-story building, which was under construction, did not have anyone besides construction workers in it at the time.

Four workers were injured and rescued immediately before being transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Responders are currently working to rescue the trapped man, and officials said that they are able to speak with him. There are no further details on his current condition.

Major collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. Full collapse of a building under construction. 1 person trapped and several others injured. pic.twitter.com/9Uc8UixsFl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

Responders said that they expect this operation to go on for a bit longer. Power in the block will likely be affected as they are working to rescue the trapped man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.