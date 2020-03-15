Updated coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 16 new additional positive cases of COVID-19.

One case is located in Allegheny County, another in Bucks County; two cases in Cumberland County; one case in Delaware County; one in Lehigh County; one in Luzerne County; three in Monroe County. four in Montgomery County; and two in Philadelphia County.

All of these cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 63 cases.

There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested.

There are 205 who have tested negative; 63 confirmed cases; and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.

The Department of Health released the following statement: