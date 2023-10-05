The City of Erie has announced updated plans for the East Bayfront Greenway Trail project in an effort to fight blight across the city.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, along with other departments, has taken the last 10 months to develop a plan to utilize vacant land in the East Bayfront neighborhoods.

From East 6th to 12th streets and from Parade to Wayne streets, the authority plans to create a network of greenways and parks to positively impact current and future residents.

About $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding that was given to the city to help residents recover from COVID-19 will be used to implement the project.

“The area is highly distressed. We have a lot of lots in that area already along with some lots over the years that Serve Erie had put together that we have an investment there. We also have a lot of distressed properties. In an effort to mitigate that blight and continue that effort across the city, we see a need to create that asset that was identified, so we’re working to put that trail system into place,” said Aaron Snippert, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority.

