Updates continuing for Erie County’s Next Generation Public Safety radio system

The Erie County Department of Public Safety is continuing to improve accessibility and coverage for its Next Generation Public Safety Radio System. They have worked to identify geographical locations that are experiencing a lack of coverage across Erie County.

The contractor for the new radio system is EF Johnson, and they investigated multiple areas of concern, which determined the factors impacting call quality and coverage, and made recommendations to improve coverage.

According to a news release from Erie County, a main cause of delay was FCC licensing, which requires Canadian approval to avoid potential interference issues across Lake Erie. Any subsequent changes must go back to Canada for approval. This licensing process took five years. The final approval, according to the release, “resulted in a negative impact on allowable transmit power, which consequently impacted coverage areas in specific geographical locations across Erie County.

The following enhancements have been made since the release of the EF Johnson recommendations plan on February 24, 2020.

Mobilcom inspected the installation of mobile radios in emergency vehicles to ensure they are functioning properly, and a system-wide software update has taken place, with priority given to addressing the North East area mobile and portable radios first

A stronger antenna has been installed at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, improving signal strength in the Borough of North East.

In coordination with the commonwealth, improvements have been made to state-owned antennae, resulting in improved radio frequency signaling in eastern Erie County and 360-degree coverage in southwestern Erie County.

A mobile communications tower will be placed at the North East Marina as a temporary solution to improve radio frequency signaling in northeastern Erie County. The final delivery of the radio equipment has been received from EF Johnson, and Mobilcom is installing the equipment. The deployment of the mobile communications tower will take place no later than Aug. 31, 2020.

FCC licensing applications have been filed for the “Ripley” tower site as the permanent solution for the North East area and the “Edinboro University” tower site for the Edinboro and McKean areas. Once approved, the equipment (as determined by the FCC licensing) will be ordered, and the implementation process will begin.

John Grappy, director of the Erie County Department of Public Safety, says the concerns expressed in most recent correspondence from area first responders are valid. Erie County officials share the concerns.

“Public Safety officials have discussed the lack of coverage, which was identified during field coverage testing with EF Johnson prior to and post cutover to the county’s new radio system. We have consistently expressed the sense of urgency to resolve the coverage issues.” Grappy said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says that final completion of the new county radio system will not occur until Erie County officials, in conjunction with first responders, are satisfied that coverage requirements have been met across Erie County.

“In the meantime,” Dahlkemper said. “We’re doing everything we can to improve the situation until we can get a permanent solution in place.”