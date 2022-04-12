Upgrades are in the works for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

This, as phase one of the center’s multi-year project comes to a close, and the redesign of the center’s static exhibits begins.

Here is more on what’s next for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation has been collaborating with IDEUM, a creative service company out of New Mexico, for almost two years to design renderings of the proposed updates to the current exhibits.

“As an organization that could really think out of the box and can see what’s going on in the center. Look for where the main points are, where things aren’t working, where things are working, the best way to serve the citizens of the Erie community,” said Scott Miller, Chair of the TREC Foundation.

IDEUM’s founder and creative director said that the company plans to take the current static exhibits and make them interactive using technology.

“We have an exhibit idea or the concept for Presque Isle at night where you can go out and you get a digital flashlight, and you’re in an immersive space, and that’s what we like about that idea is that the idea that the media can give you a deeper context, or it can take you places you normally haven’t been,” said Jim Spadaccini, Founder/Creative Director of IDEUM.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge showed his excitement for the potential upgrades for TREC that will inspire the youth.

“Digital interaction that young children really appreciate now more than some older generation does will enlighten and inform and educate and motivate the younger generation to be mindful of their role in preserving the environment,” said Tom Ridge, Former Pennsylvania Governor.

In the coming months, the foundation will announce the final designs, costs and fundraising efforts for phase two.