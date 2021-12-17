UPMC announces in-house travel staffing agency

It’s being called a travel agency for nurses and it could be a unique situation to the ongoing COVID-related staff shortages being felt in the medical industry.

The UPMC health care system now has its own travel staffing agency that looks to work with medical professionals looking to travel to places in need of medical staff.

The hope is that by having an efficient way to move staff around to places where there is a need, hospitals like UPMC Hamot can provide better service while keeping essential workers happy.

“We believe that UPMC is the first health system in the nation to launch their own in-house travel staffing agency initially for registered nurses and surgical technologists. This is our solution and the benefits are huge and it’s a win-win for UPMC and for nurses who would like to travel.” said Holly Lorenz, UPMC Nursing Excellence.

The idea for the travel agency came from nurses looking for more flexibility in their workplace options.