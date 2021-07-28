UPMC announces new president and CEO

UPMC has announced a new president and CEO.

Leslie C. Davis

Credit: UPMC

The UPMC Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Leslie Davis to succeed Jeffrey Romoff as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of UPMC, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

Davis brings 30 years of health care experience and leadership to her new position.

“Under Jeff’s leadership, UPMC has provided excellent and unmatched health care across our tri-state service territory and internationally. He has led UPMC in developing new models of care and supported advanced research that has benefitted our patients,” said G. Nicholas Beckwith III, chair, UPMC Board of Directors. “Jeff’s contributions are numerous in helping to build UPMC into the global health care leader that it is today. The full Board of Directors joins me in recognizing Jeff’s accomplishments, including the establishment of a strong foundation for the advancement of patient care, research breakthroughs and developing the overall vision for UPMC’s growth.”

Romoff will serve as president emeritus until Oct. 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce Leslie as UPMC’s next leader. She brings a stellar track record built over three decades of leadership in health care with the background and expertise to help propel UPMC into the next phase of growth. In her 17 years at UPMC, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to clinical excellence and very strong relationships with our patient families, physicians, employees, leaders and communities. Leslie has also been an important part of UPMC’s long-time commitment to serving the disadvantaged. We look forward to working with Leslie and are confident in her ability to lead UPMC to future success and growth at such a critical time for the health care and insurance industries,” Beckwith continued.

“I am proud to have led UPMC during a time of exceptional growth,” Romoff said. “We are now in a well-earned period of stability and success, having overcome challenges and grown into a fully integrated health care system. We now have a clear path to continue UPMC’s extraordinary and unique trajectory with new leadership. It has been clear to me for quite some time that Leslie has the right skillset to lead the organization forward. I am confident that she will continue UPMC’s track record of success as CEO.”

Davis has more than 30 years of health care experience, having most recently served as president of the Health Services Division at UPMC. She has been responsible for leading UPMC’s 40-hospital system with operations across Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

Davis served as president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital from 2004 to 2018, prior to serving as chief operating officer of the Health Services Division for three years.

Before joining UPMC, Davis was president of Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, part of Tenet Healthcare Corp. She began her career at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City and spent 13 years with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president of clinical affiliations and ambulatory programs. She also served as chief operating officer of Presbyterian Medical Center and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the chief marketing and planning officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Jeffrey A. Romoff

Credit: UPMC

“For almost 50 years, Jeff’s entrepreneurial outlook has created growth and success for the UPMC-University of Pittsburgh partnership in ways that have fueled cutting-edge medical innovations while transforming health care in our region,” said Patrick Gallagher, chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh. “UPMC has selected the right leader to follow in Jeff’s footsteps, and I am excited for all of the collaborations and innovations to occur as Leslie leads UPMC forward.”

During his 48-year tenure at UPMC, Romoff has led the organization since 1992 as it became one of the world’s leading integrated health care delivery and finance systems, known for world-class patient care and breakthrough medical and scientific research.

