EMS workers across Erie County are being celebrated this week.

Friday afternoon, regional EMS workers gathered for a picnic on UPMC front lawns in celebration of National EMS Week.

Local EMS workers save the lives of people in Erie County on a daily basis.

Representatives from UPMC Hamot say they organized this picnic to say thank you to EMS workers for their dedication.

“You can’t say thanks enough for what people do to help each other, and that’s what we’re about. We want to say thank you. One week isn’t enough to say thank you properly, but at the same time, we want to celebrate the people who are out there helping their neighbors and making a difference in the community,” said Don Holsten, Senior Manager, Prehospital Care, UPMC.

Saturday is the final day of National EMS Week.