UPMC Children’s ranks ninth best pediatric hospital in the U.S.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation.

UPMC Children’s Hospital earned the ninth position on the 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

The children’s hospital was ranked for excellence in all specialty areas and is among the top ten in four specific specialties including cardiology and heart surgery (No. 2); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 7); gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery (No. 9); and pulmonology (No. 10).

“We are committed to providing outstanding care every day to everyone who enters our doors, and UPMC Children’s is a shining example of that,” said Leslie Davis, senior vice president, UPMC, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, UPMC Health Services Division. “This national recognition showcases the hard work, dedication and compassion that our team puts forward each and every day to provide the highest quality of care to patients and families.”

According to the president of UPMC Children’s the hospital is honored to receive the national recognition and honored to be named one of the best children’s hospitals.

“UPMC Children’s is comprised of renowned clinicians and remarkable support staff who treat patients and families with dignity, respect and compassion while providing exceptional pediatric care that everyone has grown to expect,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Children’s.

The rankings for the 2020-2021 Best Children’s Hospitals were released online today and will soon be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook which is available this September.

The rankings were introduced in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.

These rankings include detailed information about each hospital’s performance.

To find out more about the online release, click here.