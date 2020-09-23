UPMC commences operation one shot to combat employees receiving the flu this fall

It’s a situation that medical experts fear this Fall. Hospital workers getting sick with the flu while fighting COVID-19.

Medical experts have now come up with a plan of attack to combat this fear.

Here is more on what is being called “Operation One Shot.”

This is a mass flu vaccination effort for all UPMC Employees. The goal is to be ready if there is a COVID-19 vaccination.

UPMC facilities are doing a system wide drill that they have been planning out for over a year well before this pandemic started.

This is a plan to simulate a mass vaccination of their staff.

UPMC officials said that this plan worked out well and that we are in the midst of a pandemic and they are already planning for this.

“So max vaccination is a thing that is very important for emergency preparedness as a whole. So we are able to vaccinate any type of virus or disease that might come about,” said Robert Fischer from UPMC.

The process helps UPMC get their staff through in a timely fashion while still practicing social distancing.

“We regularly drill plans for a potential outbreak, pandemic, things such as ebola. We had been planning for that for many years and we were planning that up until COVID hit,” said Fisher.

One UPMC employee who got the shot today said that he is glad they are taking the necessary steps to prepare for a potential mass vaccination.

“Well I think that it is a good thing. Any work place where you have to be at work and be around people is especially if they are patients who might have compromised immune systems. You definitely need these precautions to keep everybody safe,” said Andrew Piechotka, UPMC Employee.

Today is the third day of the drill. As of September 23rd, UPMC has vaccinated about 600 employees on target to hit their goal of 2,000 vaccinations for the week.