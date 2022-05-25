Community members ages 60 and over are celebrating National Senior Health and Fitness Day at the Erie Zoo.

About 250 community members gathered at the Erie Zoo Wednesday to learn more about healthy lifestyle initiatives.

It’s an annual event that returns to Erie after a two year break.

UPMC for Life hosted the event. Anyone 60 and over is invited to attend.

“Physical activity, as well as socialization, is really important as we age, even right now at my age. It’s a nice event. They can come out and about, socialize with everybody, as well as get moving, because as we get older it’s more and more important to keep moving,” said Heather Miller, Community Relations Coordinator for UPMC For Life.

UPMC For Life has hosted Senior Health and Fitness Day for the last 15 years.