UPMC & local church team up to hold vaccine clinic; get $10 when you get vaccinated

UPMC Hamot is teaming up with a local church for a vaccine clinic to help locals stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fontaine Glenn was live in Erie with more on this partnership.

UPMC is partnering with Shiloh Baptist Church on E. 5th St to hold a vaccine clinic. The church will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday and again in January for all ages to get a booster or covid vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is open to anyone, not just members of the church.

Also, community members who receive a vaccination at the clinic will receive $10 thanks to a grant from the United Way.

Coming up in the final half hour, a local covid expert will weigh in on why these clinics are so important for the community.

The vaccine clinic will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 and again on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church — 901 E. 5th St. Erie, PA 16507. Call to register for the vaccine clinic 814-453-4909.

