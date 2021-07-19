UPMC Hamot achieves second Magnet Recognition

UPMC Hamot announced today the hospital has received its second Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the highest national honor for nursing excellence.

UPMC Hamot joins 549 other U.S. health care organizations, less than 9 percent, out of more than 6,200 U.S. hospitals that have achieved Magnet Recognition.

Magnet candidates undergo a lengthy, rigorous application and evaluation process that includes extensive interviews and review of all aspects of nursing services.

To earn Magnet status, hospitals must clearly demonstrate a commitment to excellence on all levels of nursing practice and adhere to national standards for organization and delivery of nursing services.

The designation is valid for four years.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list