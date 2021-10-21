UPMC Hamot adds specialized pediatric equipment to make the hospital more kid-friendly

UPMC Hamot is making strides to update portions of the hospital to make it more kid-friendly.

UPMC Hamot partnering with UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh to bring advancements in pediatric emergency care to the area.

The hospital focused on updating protocols and adding specialized pediatric equipment to the emergency department.

One exam room was redone with a kid-friendly theme and the telemedicine service was re-vamped to make it a mobile unit to be used throughout the hospital.

The goal is to have a more inviting and less intimidating areas for younger patients.

“The ER is a scary place and, especially younger, there’s a lot of people that you don’t know and you’re in pain or have some type of problems going on, so having a more appealing environment that’s relaxing and centered towards the kids is going to be helpful,” said Kelvin Elwell, Emergency Room Physician at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Elwell says there are plans to have more kid-friendly exam rooms added in the future

