UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent working to expand scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccines

If you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine and you are feeling frustrated about not being able to schedule one, you are not alone.

Local hospitals in Erie County are trying to speed up the process to schedule COVID-19 vaccines.

“We know that, obviously, not everyone has access to the internet, so we will be working with media partners to establish a contact number.” said Jason Chenault.

UPMC Hamot is planning for a customer service team that could help answer phone calls or send text messages to people that do not have internet access.

Representatives could then schedule your vaccine and let you know where the appointment will take place.

Health officials from Pennsylvania Department of Health say word of mouth is the best way to let the community know about the vaccine process.

“We will begin to be able to launch, as we get more vaccines, community vaccination clinics, which will hopefully be able to get to that population as well.” said April Hutcheson, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

AHN Saint Vincent has halted scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations. Once more become available, there will be new ways you can apply.

Interested patients will be asked call 412-DOCTORS or 814-CONNECT.

“We are still not scheduling any new people for the vaccine. That schedule will be available in the future will be available depending on supply.” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

The two phone numbers are expected to help you schedule an appointment once more vaccines become available.

It’s still unclear when the next sign up will be for vaccines. Both officials at hospitals tell us once more vaccine becomes available, they will reopen their portals for you to apply.