UPMC Hamot and Erie SeaWolves host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UPMC Park

UPMC Hamot continues to bring the vaccine clinics to the people of Erie.

Friday night’s clinic taking place at UPMC Park ahead of the Erie SeaWolves game.

Fans could walk up and receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Organizers say they want to administer the vaccine in a comfortable environment that is also safe.

“We take the same protocols in how we handle the vaccine. We’re temperature controlling it. Everything is managed by our pharmacy here. We’re drawing it up as we need it. It’s very safe and effective.” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

Fans who got a shot tonight were also given a voucher for free food as well.