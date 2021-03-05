UPMC Hamot and Minority Community Investment Coalition team up to provide vaccines to underserved communities

UPMC Hamot has teamed up with the Minority Community Investment Coalition to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the underserved communities.

The Black, Brown and Latino communities have been impacted during the pandemic.

UPMC Hamot is aiming to not leave the community behind by providing the Pfizer vaccine to the underserved population.

The Booker T. Washington Center, Quality of Life Center and the Martin Luther King Center are the facilities partnered with UPMC.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must be 17-65 as well as those who are most vulnerable. You’d have to call one of the community centers to be on the list to get the vaccine.

“It feels absolutely amazing and wonder to be able to reach out to help and partner with such great partners we work very closely with the community centers and the coalition preceding this.” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

“We just really want to make sure that their is some diversification in the shots that are being given to individuals, so the MCIC has partnered with UPMC to make sure we’ve vaccinated those are in need.” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director of Booker T. Washington Center.

UPMC Hamot reports vaccinating at least 2,000 people a day.