UPMC Hamot announced as site for distributing 50 doses of COVID-19 fighting antibody cocktail

The UPMC Health System is announcing that Hamot will be a site for distributing 50 doses of a recently approved COVID-19 fighting antibody cocktail for high risk patients who have not gotten sick yet.

The hospital is putting together a system of fairly distributing the new treatments since the demand is expected to far exceed the low supply at this point.

The antibody cocktail can help protect a patient for at least six months. It is not considered a substitute for vaccines and booster shots.

For the first patients to get the shots, they say it is exciting news.

“I feel very fortunate it was offered to me. I feel thankful for this and I think it will help.” said Peggy Stern, UPMC Patient.

In all, the UPMC system is getting 450 shots to distribute across all of its facilities in this first round,.