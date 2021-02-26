UPMC Hamot celebrates 10 years of affiliation with UPMC

UPMC Hamot health officials are celebrating major accomplishments from the past ten years. Health officials are also showcasing growth and advanced services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPMC Hamot continues its world class care to thousands of patients across the region, spending more than $400 million the past ten years. Some of the most important accomplishments, like the patient tower, are taking place during the pandemic.

History is in the making in northwestern Pennsylvania.

“UPMC was fully committed to growing healthcare access and services in the Erie region and was equally committed to a financial investment, not only to the medical center, but for our community.” said Mark Raimy, UPMC Board of Directors.

UPMC Hamot is celebrating its 10th anniversary as an affiliate with UPMC. UPMC Hamot has upgraded surgical suites and technologies as part of a $30 million renovation.

The healthcare system also marking a major milestone, being the first in the nation to use robotic technology to detect early lung cancer. One of the biggest accomplishments is the new patient tower that was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The largest construction project in UPMC Hamot’s 140 year history and it was remarkable that we were able to deliver that project 45 days ahead of schedule.” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

The tower includes 32 cardiac intensive care units and 32 ICU beds, providing short and long-term care.

“It’s thought of from every single angle. How do we provide the best care and the best facilities? How do we encounter the needs of the family that are coming from Erie or from the region.” said Dr. Ronaldo Sevilla, Critical Care at UPMC Hamot.

During the midst of the pandemic, UPMC tailored its care to those at the highest risks.

More than 12,000 of Erie County’s most vulnerable residents have received the COVID-10 vaccine through UPMC Hamot.

Health officials say the next year is crucial to continue focusing on getting everyone vaccinated, and helping to put an end to the pandemic.