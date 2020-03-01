UPMC Hamot celebrates leap day birthdays

Leap day comes only once every four years.

That means if you were born on leap day, you celebrated your birthday this Saturday.

UPMC Hamot Magee Women’s Hospital celebrated all of their leap day babies born on Saturday with a special frog themed party.

The babies were adorned in frog outfits made by one of the nurses.

Leap day babies born in 2016 were also invited back today to celebrate their first birthday day.

Miranda Pursell, mom of Madelyn who was a leap day baby, said her daughter was born in February, but the last couple of years she didn’t have her actual day. Often her daughter’s birthday was celebrated on February 28th or March 1st.

If you are a leap day baby, happy belated birthday.

Let us know on the Your Erie Facebook page when you celebrate your birthday during the off years. Is it on February 28th or on March 1st?