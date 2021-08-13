UPMC Hamot celebrating ‘814’ babies

Several babies born from Friday to Sunday are now outfitted in “814” onesies, as UPMC Hamot celebrated babies born in the 814 area code for the 814 weekend.

The onesies were donated by Erie Apparel as part of their campaign celebrating Erie.

“We were honored to be able to bring a couple babies in, put in the little outfit for them,” said Annmarie Bernardini from the Mother Baby Unit at UPMC Hamot. “Something they can treasure and just kind of know that they were part of Erie history, so it’s something that we really love doing for our families.”

“814 Day” begins Saturday, Aug. 14th.

