A special and important life-saving milestone for one local hospital.

On Thursday, February 24, UPMC Hamot completed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure.

This eliminates the need for open heart surgery when the program started back in May of 2012. They were only able to work on one patient a week. Now, they are able to do four to five procedures a week.

“Over the last decade or so, both the procedure itself and the valve device technology has really significantly evolved such that the procedure itself has become more efficient. It’s streamlined and we have been able to minimize complications or potential complications to the patient,” said Dr. Quentin Orlando, UPMC Hamot Interventional Cardiologist.

It also allows for a quick recovery. 90% of the patients are able to go home a day or two after the surgery.