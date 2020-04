One hospital is celebrating a milestone during Donate Life Month.

UPMC Hamot is conducting the 50th and 51st kidney transplants tonight.

Blue and green lights which are the donate life colors illuminate the bicentennial tower.

The lights on the front of the hospital remain lit for 24 hours to recognize the donor and recipient.

The hospital has completed 51 transplant since since the start of the kidney transplant program in 2016.