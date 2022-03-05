One local hospital is giving their employees more opportunities to destress.

Staff at UPMC Hamot created a room for employees to go take a break and relax.

The creator of this initiative said that she has been working on this room for several years now.

The employee said that all employees are invited to destress and listen to calming music, or even sit in a massage chair.

She said that this effort is specifically important after the stress of the pandemic.

“Sometimes we can get stressed out when we’re taking care of patients. We need a place to go to relax, to rejuvenate, so staff can come down here, get a massage, and just relax for about 15 minutes, and when they go back and start taking care of patients, they’re rejuvenated,” said Kim Blose, Nursing Director at UPMC Hamot.

March 4. was also Employee Appreciation Day and employees and staff at UPMC Hamot are celebrating with various activities.