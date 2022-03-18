A UPMC Hamot doctor found another way to help those fighting for Ukraine.

Dr. Asif Shakoor held a book signing to raise money for the Ukraine fight for freedom.

His two books, “Let There Be Light in Darkness” and “Let There Be Wisdom in Truth” are poems and artwork.

Dr. Shakoor said it is critical for us to help the Ukrainians.

“What they’re doing is defending humanity, defending democracy and defending human dignity. We have a moral and ethical right for us all to take that moment and say that we are one with Ukraine,” said Dr. Asif Shakoor, UPMC Hamot Hospitalist.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Dr. Shakoor often shared his poems and artwork from his two books to his parents to promote healing.