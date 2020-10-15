UPMC Hamot educating new parents on importance of safe sleep for newborns

Nurses at UPMC Hamot were educating new parents on the importance of safe sleep for newborn babies today.

October is Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month and the nurses at UPMC Hamot are focusing on the importance of teaching safe sleep practices before moms and dads bring their new born baby home.

“Unfortunately right now, we have not been able to pinpoint a cause for SIDS. However, for research, we have found a lot of practices that we can do to prevent SIDS. One of them being the safe sleep practices, breastfeeding, no smoking in the house, can all greatly prevent the risk.” said Lora Johnson, UPMC Hamot Women’s Center.

3,500 infants die each year in the United States from sleep related infant deaths, including SIDS.