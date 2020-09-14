UPMC Hamot Emergency Department receives prestigious 2020 Lantern Award

A local hospital has received a prestigious award for a second time now.

UPMC Hamot Emergency Department is one of 25 hospitals worldwide to earn the 2020 Lantern Award.

This award serves as a recognition award to emergency departments that exemplify exceptional practice and innovative performance in the core areas of leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

The department was also awarded this award back in 2017. This makes Hamot the only hospital in the UPMC network to receive this honor twice.

“The application process is pretty owneress. There are 40 clinical stories that are compiled that interface multiple specialties within the hospital departments and compiled this application and it really is a testament to their commitment and practice standards,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

This award is valid through 2023.