UPMC Hamot emergency department to receive Lantern Award today

A local hospital is receiving an award for its emergency department’s performance. A special ceremony will take place later today to recognize the staff there.

Yoselin Person was live outside of UPMC Hamot to tell us more.

Every year tens of thousands of patients come through the doors of UPMC Hamot’s emergency department. Today, that department is being recognized.

The Lantern Award is awarded to hospitals across the county that set an example when it comes to serving the community.

The areas the award looks at include education, leadership, advocacy and research. Hamot is one of 25 emergency departments receiving the award this year.

The Lantern Award is named in honor of Florence Nightingale, who worked to improve and change nursing in the 19th century.

The award ceremony is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon on the front lawn of the hospital.

This isn’t the first time UPMC Hamot has received this award. They also won it back in 2017.