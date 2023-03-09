A local hospital is celebrating Developmental Disability Awareness Month with a speaker who faces challenges with his disability.

Nick Seib is an employee of UPMC Hamot who’s diagnosed with auditory processing disorder.

He said he may need directions repeated or he may not understand directions with multiple steps. Seib graduated from Project Search in 2017 and is now a part of the hospital’s enabled employee resource group.

He said he’s happy to share his journey and inspire others with disabilities.

“I feel like having my experience will help encourage other people who might not have an opportunity like this but try and grow and learn how to become a working adult in a real work environment,” said Nick Seib, stocking clerk for the UPMC Hamot emergency department.

Developmental disabilities can refer to autism, attention deficit, hyperactivity disorder, and impairments in physical and/or intellectual functioning.