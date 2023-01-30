(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC is holding an employment fair on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The fair is an opportunity to learn about positions at UPMC Hamot.

More than 200 people already have registered for the event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan, 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy in Erie.

During the event, applicants will have the opportunity to interview in-person and may receive a same-day job offer. Some of the jobs may be eligible for a $15,000 sign-on bonus.

UPMC Hamot leaders will be on staff to discuss available jobs, and current UPMC employees will be available to discuss their experience within the organization. Human resources representatives will review applicant resumes or help them create one.

Interested applicants can register online.