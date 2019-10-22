UPMC Hamot first to display Diversity and Inclusion Exhibit

UPMC Hamot is the first UPMC hosptial to display the Diversity and Inclusion Exhibit.

The touring exhibit showcases a timeline of UPMCs efforts to be leaders of diversity.

Vice President of Human Resources, Melanie Jackson, says she feels Hamot is the first to have the exhibit, because they have intentional diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“We have been able to hire over 100 people from under represented populations throughout this particular endeavor. Not only are we hiring them for jobs, but helping them to grow a career which they never would have had before if we had not provided it,” said Melanie Jackson, Human Resources, UPMC Hamot.

Hamot is the first hospital to showcase the exhibit out of the 40 UPMC hospital locations. The exhibit is expected to be in Erie for around a month before it moves on to another hospital.