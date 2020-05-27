UPMC Hamot getting closer to completing largest construction project

UPMC Hamot’s largest construction project is one step closer to completion.

It’s the one construction project that’s been continued during this COVID-19 pandemic.

We took a tour inside the building and have more information on the project.

A multi-million dollar project continues to unfold during the pandemic. That’s the seven story patient tower located between the main hospital and Magee Women’s UPMC Hamot.

“It’s exciting for me and certainly my team. We haven’t toured this project for a little while since we’ve been managing the hospital and providing care during the pandemic,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

Once completed, the tower will include an additional 64 ICU beds that over look both the city and the bayfront. Those will replace 42 of the ICU rooms that were built in the 1970’s.

The patient tower will also include state of the art MRI and radiology departments on the first floor.

“This is a 3T or three Tesla magnet. It’s a much larger and much higher resolution for certain clinical needs such as cardiology and neurology so that’s an exciting addition,” said Gibbons.

The fourth and fifth floors will be used for future expansion of services.

The tower looks to transform health care by accommodating more patients and services to those around the region.

“A higher level of technology, better patient care and giving us the ability to grow and handle more patients not only in the Erie area, but in the region,” said Brian Iavarone, Director of Facilities and Construction at UPMC Hamot.

The tower is expected to be completed in December of 2020. Occupancy inside the building will begin to take place during the first quarter of 2021.