UPMC Hamot Health Foundation holds 11th annual Brighten the Night ceremony

UPMC Heart Health Foundation held their 11th annual Brighten the Night Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday night.

The tree in the front lawn of UPMC Hamot hospital is to honor and remember loved ones this holiday season.

The tree also holds dove ornaments with names of loved ones engraved on each one.

The event raises funds and awareness for quality care from family hospice in Erie.

The tree will stay lit throughout the holidays.

