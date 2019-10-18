UPMC Hamot holding 13th Annual MammoMarathon today

October is national breast cancer awareness month and one local hospital is doing what they can to promote it.

UPMC Hamot is holding its 13th Annual MammoMarathon today.

Throughout the 13-hour event, women can not only get a mammogram, but they can also enjoy some chick flicks with some refreshments.

One of the main reasons for the event is to promote how women over the age of 40 need to get a yearly exam, no matter what their medical condition is.

“Early detection is very important, because we want to catch that before it gets to the lymph nodes. It could change your course of treatment and your outcome,” said Karen Kiti, Supervisor.

The event is scheduled to wrap up at 8 p.m. tonight.