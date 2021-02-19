UPMC Hamot honors employee with “Raising Our Standards of Excellence” award

UPMC Hamot is honoring one of its employees for her heroic actions.

Liliya Stebalk, a patient care technician, is being recognized for courageous actions through the “Raising Our Standards of Excellence” award.

One morning in October, Steblak heard gunshots from her home in Millcreek and called for backup.

Steblak witnessed a lone trooper chasing an armed suspect and provided first aid to Trooper Timothy McConnell.

This comes after Trooper McConnell chased the suspect on I-79 through Millcreek.

“I knew I wanted to make sure that there was safety and I knew if Trooper McConnell were injured, it could have put our entire neighborhood in danger.” Steblak said.

Trooper McConnell says it’s comforting knowing there are people who are willing to help police.