UPMC Hamot hosts annual “Wear Red” event to raise awareness about heart disease

UPMC Hamot is raising awareness about heart disease.

The hospital hosting a “Wear Red” event along the Bayfront. Several heart experts were there to talk about the importance of heart health and to learn more about heart diseases.

There were several breakout seminars and free heart-health screenings.

One doctor that we spoke with this years says they are pushing the importance of checks for both men and women, in years past the focus has primarily been on men.

“Women have been neglected in the importance of cardiovascular disease in men especially when people start to get older. It’s probably underestimated in a lot of people.” said Dr. Randy Jeffrey, a cardiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Jeffrey adding that everyone should keep an eye out on their heart health, especially when in your 40s and older.