UPMC Hamot hosted free mammogram screenings and walk-ins on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. regardless of insurance status.

Screenings continue to be the number one most effective tool in early detection to find breast cancer and other abnormalities.

Experts recommend that all women over the age of 40 have a mammogram once a year.

Hamot realizes that many women need the access to services such as this, so they hope to make this an annual event.

Doctors at this clinic noted the importance of early detection with breast cancer.

“We want to have you come in for your mammogram so that we can catch things whenever they’re very small, very early, very curable and treatable. Because most women with breast cancer do very well, but you have to come in to get screened so that we can take care of you,” said Terri Gizienski, Breast Radiologist.

Following the screening, same day results were provided as well as a packed lunch to go.