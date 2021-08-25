UPMC Hamot hosts job fair to fill job vacancies

UPMC Hamot held a career fair on Wednesday to help with their labor shortage.

The hospital network is hiring for office and medical assistants, nurses and more. Chosen candidates went through rounds of different interviews for the jobs.

Those hired will work in one of the many UPMC specialty outpatient centers.

“Everywhere, there are shortages,” said Laurie Snider, Senior Practice Manager at UPMC Hamot. “Obviously, you don’t want too many shortages in the health field because we have to take care of the COVID patients, so we are trying to stay ahead of the game.”

UPMC Hamot will host another job fair at the end of September.

