UPMC Hamot hosts NICU Reunion

UPMC Hamot invited all NICU graduates and families to Waldameer for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion.

Over 300 people made an RSVP for the annual NICU reunion. Nurses, doctors, and family members meet every three years for this event to show their support with one another. The reunion gives children the opportunity to meet one another, take part in activities such as coloring and games, but most importantly to connect with families as a NICU graduate community.

“We became so close to all of them,” said Laura Wise, a NICU mother. “I could not have asked for any better care for Griffin while he was there. They were fabulous to him.”

The event helps create strong bonds and a way for families and children to reconnect with the NICU staff who provided care to patients.