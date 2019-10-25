UPMC Hamot hosts their annual dinner at Ambassador Conference Center

It’s a dinner conversation that could make a difference for the health care needs of the Erie community.

Tonight was the UPMC Hamot annual dinner where the organization generally announces new treatments and projects for the area and this year is no different.

The conversation centered on subjects such as Project 2020, which is the seven-story patient care tower that will open in 2021. Another subject was cancer care and the partnership with the Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

“The great collaboration and support that we have with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center affording patients and community members with access to a breadth of specialists never seen before and access to clinical trials.” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.