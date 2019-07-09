UPMC Hamot introduces new digital footprint technology for infant safety

Magee Women’s Center at UPMC Hamot is introducing new digital footprint technology to keep infants safe.

Magee Women’s became the first hospital in the region to adopt new footprint technology to secure an infants identification.

It began with ink and paper for footprint identification. Now, UPMC Hamot is capturing high digital resolution scans of a newborn.

“We use a bio-metric scanner to capture all the swirls on a babies foot. They’re kept in a secure database for a lifetime,” said Kimberly Bogart, Director of Labor and Delivery.

The bio-metric scanner is a simple process. The digital scan is set next to the newborns foot. A nurse will clean the babies foot with an alcohol wipe and place the foot against the scanner followed by a picture taken to engrave the identification of the newborn. It’s an instant process.

The scanning company, that remains unidentified for confidential purposes, has tailored the system for the safest identification for a child.

“The company itself has been working on the technology for years. They had worked closely with the FBI to have FBI quality foot printing in the photographs,” said Bogart.

This new footprinting is standard on all newborns, for safety and security. Parents can also use the footprints for additional things such as birth announcements, ornaments, and even tattoos.

This new technology uses high resolution scans to capture footprints that can be saved forever.

“Images can fade overtime, they can be lost, parents can lose them during a move or something. This technology is something that would stay with the newborn and child for a lifetime,” said Bogart.

Stephanie Caron, Mother of a newborn, is grateful for the digital image and what it has to offer.

“If something were to ever happen, her prints and everything are already in the computers and everything. You don’t have to worry about losing the papers,” said Caron.

While no one ever hopes to search for a missing child. It gives parent’s comfort knowing that advancement can provide identification for a lifetime.

Hamot becomes the first hospital in the Northwestern Pennsylvania and the third UPMC system to have this upgraded technology.