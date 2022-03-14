UPMC Hamot is expanding its medical care virtually to rural areas with innovative technology.

Hamot launched its first-ever Tele-Emergency Department with UPMC Kane to help treat its patients with advanced technology.

The president of UPMC Hamot says this use of technology will grow the care for the patients in UPMC Kane by making a whole team of physicians available to them.

“Clinically they’re very, very sound physicians. It really does elevate the level of care, because the number of physicians that are able to service that community through this technology is just amazing,” said David Gibbons, president, UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health under the Pennsylvania Rural Health Initiative to make Tele-Ed possible for UPMC Kane.